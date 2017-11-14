Short is the new long: Twinkle Khanna goes for dramatic hair makeover, see her pic

Twinkle Khanna has said goodbye to her long hair. We pretty much always keep a trained eye on the actor-turned-author’s enviable locks, so when we saw that she went for a chop, our hearts skipped a beat.

Twinkle, who seems to be just a lady of perpetual good hair days, shared a picture on Monday of her new short crop. She dished about her new ‘do in the Instagram post, writing, “Chopped it all off though I wish I could say it was without turning a hair #ShortIsTheNewLong #After20Years.”

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:48am PST

Many women have thought about taking the plunge and chopping off their long strands at one time or another -- either out of frustration or mere curiosity. Yet, committing to a chop is much easier said than done. But with her chic long bob (lob), Twinkle is showing us that rocking a short hairstyle is not only easier to maintain but also downright fierce!



Twinkle’s stunning new hairstyle is giving us serious short hair inspiration. We love that practically anyone can rock this flattering cut, because it’s not too short or too long. Hey, if it’s good enough for Mrs Akshay Kumar, it’s good enough for us.

So, what are you waiting for? Get inspired by Twinkle’s fearless hairstyle. And if it doesn’t convince you to make a date with a pair of scissors, we don’t know what will.

