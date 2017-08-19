Ranveer Singh vs Sidharth Malhotra: Who wore it better?

Call it a matter of coincidence, the two Bollywood hotties Sidharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh stepped out styling their look in exactly the same way. Teaming up their denims with a basic full-sleeved shirt and blazer with sneakers, they put their most fashionable foot forward. The only difference was the choice of colours.

While Sidharth opted for a grey blazer, a crisp sky blue shirt and faded denims with psuede sneakers, Ranveer wore a white shirt inside his sky blue blazer and colour-blocked brogues. We liked how they styled their shirt with their respective blazer by not tucking it inside the jeans.

However, Ranveer’s brogues stole the thunder from Sidharth’s psuede sneakers. Both the boys looked casually chic and made a cool style statement with their look. We only wish of Sid would have opted for denims with a better fit just like how Ranveer did.

What do you guys think about their look?