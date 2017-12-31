Six absolutely crazy denim trends we saw in 2017

We love jeans. Be it skinny, baggy, high-waist, flared or cropped.

But sometimes even we’re unprepared for the strange — and totally unwearable — denim trends that arise. Think barely-there thong jeans that went viral in 2017 or the mud-splattered blue jeans: Yes, you read that right.

It’s fair to say that denim in 2017 got absolutely insane. Over the past 12 months, we saw a growing list of unconventional and unbelievably bizarre denim trends that forced us to question the wearability of these designs.

Below we’ve gathered few such creative designs that are too good not to see. Feast your eyes on plastic jeans, zipper jeans and more. (All photos: Twitter and Instagram)

1. When it comes to pointless and confusing trends, mud-splattered jeans seem to be king. In April, 2017, American department store Nordstroms met with a huge social media backlash by selling men’s jeans splattered in fake mud to show that “you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.” That was a real product description, guys. The store’s website said the jeans “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action.” So, bizarre denim trends aren’t only limited to women selections.

Price: $425 (Rs 27,000)

2. At Tokyo’s Amazon Fashion Week in October, 2017, thong jeans, the brainchild of Japanese designer Meiko Ban, made headlines for being out-of-the-ordinary. But not quite for the reasons you might expect. These so-called jeans were apparently just a waistband and cuffs with some long flaps billowing in the space between. Oh, and a tiny strip of denim down the centre of your b*tt, of course. Because you gotta leave something to the imagination, right? We always appreciate the creativity of designers, but social media of course had no chill. The hilarious critics shared their thoughts on thong jeans on Twitter, and they did not holding back.

3. Just when we thought we’d seen it all, a contentious piece of denim had the internet up in arms. In April, 2017, British multinational fashion retailer Topshop started selling MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans. In the product details, Topshop had a pretty LOL-worthy description of these strange pants: “Think outside the box with these out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans -- guaranteed to get people talking.” Yes, we agree they’ll definitely get people talking, but the description failed to mention they’ll also get people staring, laughing, and probably Snapchatting photos to their friends, too.

Price: $100 (Rs 6,400)

4. If you’re still laughing over plastic jeans, there was another clothing design that became the talk of the town in May, 2017. Ladies and gentlemen, we’d like to introduce you to detachable jeans, a creation by Parisian brand Y/Project. You know, for those moments when you leave the house wearing pants, but you change your mind and decide that shorts would look much better. And by shorts we mean denims so tiny that they might as well be called jean panties. Even when worn as pants, the straight-leg jeans looked still daring with slits that showed off the top of the thigh and a hint of b*ttcheek.

Price: $465 (Rs 30,000)

5. Most people wouldn’t want their b*tt-crack hanging out of their jeans. But in August 2017, a pair of jeans by English brand ASOS come with a fake denim b*tt-crack look. Well, sort of. They’re just jeans with a weird middle jean section and two open spots on either side which, of course, make it look like a makeshift b*tt crack of sorts. Now, we love a good spin on a jeans look. But sometimes, jeans should just be that! Jeans! To be honest, this b*tt-crack denim is just strange. Not because there aren’t weird fashion choices out there, especially when it comes to denim. But why would one want something with a fake crack on the back?

Price: $60 (Rs 3,800)

6. If you want a pair of jeans that zip all the way down and around, we found it in August, 2017, with US label Reformation’s aptly called zipper jeans. At first glance, the distressed denim may look like any other high-rise, light-wash pair of jeans. But they have a horrifying secret: That giant zipper! Yeah, it doesn’t stop at the front of the pants. It goes all the way around. We’re talking 180 degrees of front-to-b*tt crack zipper action. Literally, why?

Price: $148 (Rs 9,500)

