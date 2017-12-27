Six ways to add sparkle to your party outfit with the right jewellery

New Year’s Eve just around the corner. As you get ready to party hard and ring in 2018 in your most fashionable outfit, don’t forget to team it up with the right jewellery.

*A cocktail ring is always a good idea: Cocktail ring is an appealing accessory option for any party or get together. If you are dressing up for New Year’s Eve, a bling statement ring will be a perfect accessory. You can always add colours by experimenting with colourful cocktail rings.

*Underscore your neck: A choker with diamonds or coloured stones or any other simplistic necklace designs work well to ring the New Year in. Remember, classic is best .A string of marquise or princess diamonds also looks stunning, without any effort!

*Animal collection or coloured-stone earrings: Make this New Year’s Eve extraordinary and memorable by adding sparkle and shine to your outfit with animal collection or coloured-stone earrings. These will give you a stylish, yet unique look.

Multi-layer tassel earrings will add the right amount of drama to your outfit and will grab the attention of almost everyone. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

*Statement necklace: Layered diamond statement necklaces of different lengths will dazzle as they catch the lamp or candlelight. These are perfect for New Year eve bash.

*Chandelier earrings: You can make a statement with chandelier earrings. No matter what design or gemstone, this earring style will perfectly accessorise any type of attire, be it a dress or playsuit.

*Trendy tassel earrings: Multi-layer tassel earrings will add the right amount of drama to your outfit and will grab the attention of almost everyone.

– Rajesh Tulsiani, director of Dwarkadas Chandumal Jewellers and Sonal Sahrawat, creative director at Sonal’s Bijoux