Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan: Who is the prettiest in pink?

If you haven’t worn pink since forever, it’s time to reintroduce it to your wardrobe as the blushing palette is everywhere. Because, pink is the new favourite.

Thursday reflected celebrity fashion’s newfound appreciation of all things pink, resulting in feminine, romantic, elegant and utterly dreamy looks via actors Sonakshi Sinha and Dia Mirza, and interior designer Sussanne Khan. While the hues ranged from soft pink to pinkish chrome to bright hot pink, the three celebrities, who attended separate weddings, showed that the sweet colour is definitely in trend in their most divine, must-see lehengas.

The styles ranged from billowy chic to baby doll beautiful and off-the-shoulder sexy: While Dia played up the feminine charm with her silky cotton candy-hued look, Sonakshi didn’t fail to impress with her rosy floral applique lehenga. Sussanne added an edge to the ultimate girly hue with a bold fuchsia style and even bolder accessories.

No matter how you look at it, these stars looked stunning. Scroll to see who you think pulled off pink the best.

Dia Mirza in Ekaya

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Sonakshi Sinha in Monika Nidhii

A post shared by ifhfashions (@ifhfashions) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:42am PST

Sussanne Khan

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

