Sonam Kapoor is the coolest: These two super trendy outfits confirm it

Unexpected colourful knitwear took centre stage on Wednesday, when actor Sonam Kapoor, aka the queen of long layers, showcased how the humdrum winter staple can really make a statement. She was attending a dinner by celebrated Italian chef Massimo Bottura in Mumbai.

Demonstrating that standout knitwear is the perfect way to dress up, the ever-so-chic actor wore a bright pink and red knit top with skinny red knit trousers by Aussie designer Zoe Champion. Sonam’s knit set may have said ‘highly coloured’ but her ensemble was standout gold. Feminine and fierce.

Amping up the outfit was her effortlessly chic knee-length jacket, which took the look to a whole new, ‘I’m-just-casually-layering’ territory. The yellow and red number looked not too warm and didn’t take away from the star item: Sonam’s standout woven top-pants set.

Her expertly-styled winter-ready look played with texture and a body-conscious silhouette, giving it a certain sexiness -- no easy feat when you’re dealing with thick wools.

With so much colour in this look, keeping her accessories sleek was the one thing pulling it all together: Nude Manolo Blahnik heels, dainty Minawala earrings and classic lucite Lineas clutch.

So, will you wear Sonam’s bright knits or are they way too in-your-face for you?

If the answer is ‘no, please,’ here is another classic yet relaxed look from the Neerja actor, who has a knack for sartorial perfection.

On Wednesday morning, the superwoman of jet-setting in style mixed things up with her ‘denim palazzo sari’. The fashion It Girl, who was spotted leaving Mumbai airport with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja, impressed with her ridiculously cool Rheson denim sari and denim flare top combo.

If there’s one dress style that’s taken the street elite by storm recently, it’s the denim iteration: Cool in nature in that not-trying-so-hard kind of way, Sonam’s versatile denim sari instantly made her outfit feel much more forward and special. And the best part? One can style a denim palazzo sari in a hundred different ways -- with a blouse or tank underneath, with a tee on top, and so on.

So flex your styling muscles and get a Sonam-inspired slightly disheveled (but still polished!) denim look for your next weekend brunch.

