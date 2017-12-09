Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more: Five best-dressed celebrities this week

A handful of red carpet events and award shows and the sheer fact that celebs have to blow our minds with their style every now and again, has meant this past week has been loaded with killer style. From actor Kajol’s off-shoulder blazer to actors Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut’s standout evening gowns, the fashion crowd has truly excelled this week.



If you are looking for ways to rework your wardrobe, or just feel like appreciating heavenly outfits for fun (because, who doesn’t?), keep scrolling.

Here’s a look at the who, what and where of your fave celebs and their must-see outfits from this past week.

Who:Kangana Ranaut

What: The 30-year-old actor dazzled in a curve-clinging gown in a flattering shade of ruby, as she posed on the red carpet. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a Tony Ward couture gown that fitted her svelte top half. It flowed down loosely from her knees into a long train. She paired the dramatic gown with a larger-than-life jacket with ruffles. For details, click here.

Where: Reebok Fit to Fight Awards on Thursday

Who: Kajol

What: In a flattering Nikhil Thampi olive-hued off-shoulder blazer and pants set, sleek centre-parted hair, light smoky eyes and peachy lips, the actor was glamour personified. Looking the perfect blend of luxe polish and street cool, the actor’s fresh take on an otherwise basic blazer is sultry, to say the least. For details, click here.

Where: At event in Delhi on Tuesday

Who: Kriti Sanon

What: If feminine details are your thing -- sheer fabrics, ruffles, and lace -- Kriti’s dark gown by designer Gaurav Gupta will surely please your girly appetite. Harking back to a bygone era, Kriti shows that notoriously tricky ruffles can work when worn with a bit of va-va-voom attitude. For details, click here.

Where: Star Screen Awards on Sunday

Who: Sonam Kapoor

What: The Neerja actor, 32, dripped chic and commanded attention in a sea of celebrities as she put on a radiant display in a sensational pearl white Ashi Studio gown. Her feminine gown cinched in her waist and fell down to the floor in drapes. She also wore a matching floor-grazing coat draped over her shoulders, which adding a touch of tailoring to her jaw-dropping dress. For details, click here.

Where: 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival on Wednesday

Who: Alia Bhatt

What: The 21-year-old actor picked a crisp white shirt by deux A, which she tucked into a pair of black cropped trousers for some high-fashion monochrome inspiration. She showed us how to style a crisp white shirt for the office, a night out, or a weekend stroll and finish off her look by stepping into a pair of pointed-toe heels to stay chic and comfortable all day long. For details, click here.

Where: While shooting television show Vogue BFF on Monday



