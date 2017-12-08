Sonam Kapoor’s denim-on-denim look is to die for. See pictures

It’s a question that can easily divide a room: Should you or shouldn’t you double up on your denim? We’re of the firm opinion that twice as much denim is twice as good; and if you’re not quite convinced yet or are in need of some serious style inspiration, take a look at actor Sonam Kapoor who’s rocking the denim-on-denim look to great effect.

We adore the stylish actor’s flared denim pants-denim jacket attire by Mother of Pearl, which she wore for a press meet in Dubai on Thursday. She styled her denim separates with a black embellished Fendi bag, matching heels, oversized pearl earrings, multiple rings and attention-catching silver eye-shadow all of which complemented her outfit to perfection. Top marks to Sonam and sister Rhea Kapoor (who styled her look), for the impeccable 1990s cool vibe.

Sonam’s picture-perfect, effortless look proves that when denim-on-denim is done right, it really is one of the best looks. Soak in these beautiful pictures of her look, from head to toe:

