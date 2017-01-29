Sporty or a chic look? Here’s how Bollywood divas ace the monochromatic game

Monochrome has been residing on the style charts for many seasons now. They have been dominating global catwalks and Indian runways. From international fashion players such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton to Indian designers like Arjun Saluja, Amit Aggarwal and Anavila Misra, they all have designed myriad adaptation of this style.

What makes it trend? “They are the best way to break from the colourful palette. It’s a good detox. And it’s a classic. Add to that the versatile pieces can be styled in a lot of different ways,” says designer Anavila Misra. Agrees designer Amit Aggarwal, “Monochromes are great as separates and can be paired with almost everything for a sporty or a chic look.”

Actor Deepika Padukone in LA. (Instagram.com)

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sagarika Ghatke and Deepika Padukone in black and white. (Yogen Shah and Instagram)

From black and white separates to simple contrasts, this season monochrome finds power in its purity. At its most effective, the discipline of strict black and white is mirrored in clean lines and sharp silhouettes, making the season’s standard shades.

Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora teamed stark black and white separates (Viral Bhiyani)

Recently, the stark black-and-white can be seen in variations on Bollywood divas such as Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Sonaskshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor. The key to this look is combining the right separates. “Deep coloured lipstick like marsala or burgundy, teamed with chunky new age accessories are the way to go,” adds Aggarwal.

Misra suggests adding a pop of colour, saying, “Inside your shirt wear a teal scarf or go for coloured accessories or footwear.”

While stylist Vikram Seth doles out tips on keeping it subtle. “Go for white and black separates teamed with nude footwear and natural makeup,” he says.