Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor looks so comfortable in her airport style
Jhanvi Kapoor’s latest effortless travel look - a comfortable oversize hoodie with a pair of shorts - is more than inspiration for an off-duty day. It is a surefire way to pull off your next trip in style.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 14, 2017 09:18 IST
How do you select an ensemble that’ll be comfortable enough to travel in, but trendy enough to keep you from feeling sluggish?
Lucky for you - and for us - actor Sridevi’s jet-setting daughter and upcoming actor Jhanvi Kapoor has struck the perfect balance between cosy and cool. Her latest effortless travel look - a comfortable oversize hoodie with a pair of shorts - is more than inspiration for an off-duty day. It is a surefire way to pull off your next trip in style.
Of course, Jhanvi made the style chic, capping off her outfit with retro sling bag, statement dark sunglasses and sporty white sneakers. As the temperature drops, we think, Jhanvi’s hoodie look, most notable for its cosy, effortless vibe, will be our go-to look. Everything about it says ‘wear me now, wear me now.’
Jhanvi, who usually slays in ultra femme looks, has been serving some serious dressed-down comfy vibes lately. Below are some of her cosy ensembles that offer plenty of breathing room.
