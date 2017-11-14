Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor looks so comfortable in her airport style

How do you select an ensemble that’ll be comfortable enough to travel in, but trendy enough to keep you from feeling sluggish?

Lucky for you - and for us - actor Sridevi’s jet-setting daughter and upcoming actor Jhanvi Kapoor has struck the perfect balance between cosy and cool. Her latest effortless travel look - a comfortable oversize hoodie with a pair of shorts - is more than inspiration for an off-duty day. It is a surefire way to pull off your next trip in style.

A post shared by Jhanvi Kapoor Official (@jhanvi_kapoor_official) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Of course, Jhanvi made the style chic, capping off her outfit with retro sling bag, statement dark sunglasses and sporty white sneakers. As the temperature drops, we think, Jhanvi’s hoodie look, most notable for its cosy, effortless vibe, will be our go-to look. Everything about it says ‘wear me now, wear me now.’



Jhanvi, who usually slays in ultra femme looks, has been serving some serious dressed-down comfy vibes lately. Below are some of her cosy ensembles that offer plenty of breathing room.

A post shared by Jhanvi Kapoor 🔵 (@jhanvikapooris) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

A post shared by Jhanvi Kapoor Official (@jhanvi_kapoor_official) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

A post shared by Jhanvi Kapoor 🔵 (@jhanvikapooris) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

A post shared by Jhanvi Kapoor 🔵 (@jhanvikapooris) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

A post shared by Jhanvi Kapoor 🔵 (@jhanvikapooris) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

