Star kids, friends, fashion icons: Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta take ‘prints’ to new high

In the grand tradition of star kids being good friends, actor Alia Bhatt and designer Masaba Gupta are the latest celebrity duo to be spotted out and about together. Hitting up parties, gallivanting on Instagram, and just generally having a great time together seems to be their go-to preferred activity — that, and also doing fashion magazine spreads, where they pose with each other in super feminine prints and colours. True #bestfriendgoals.

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Bride, India (@bazaarbridein) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

The latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride magazine featuring Alia and Masaba is titled ‘Girls Uninterrupted’, and is based around the theme, ‘couture goes green’. It captures the pair blooming in florals that are anything but garden variety. While Alia channels some serious princess-y style vibes with the help of an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet design on the cover, Masaba owns it in her bold and beautiful couture gown by Shantanu-Nikhil. The stars show that with the right silhouette, patterned dresses can look sleek and seriously sophisticated — perfect for your next formal evening out.

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

With her latest magazine photoshoot, Alia, who is often seen in sharp dresses and badass powersuits, proves that this Badrinath Ki Dulhania can look stunning even when outside her sartorial comfort zone. Styled by Harper’s Bazaar Bride’s Shaurya Athley, all of Alia’s pretty, princess-y ensembles are so whimsical in their delivery, they look as though they’ve been ripped out of a fairy tale storybook.

A post shared by Masabs 🍒 (@masabagupta) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:26am PST

We love the sweet details that lightly grace each of Alia’s dresses, including a soft golden Varun Bahl masterpiece: Romantic crystal-adorned jackets, luxurious peplum detailing, billowing clouds of tulle, whimsical motifs, and showers of exquisite jewellery (She turned to H Ajoomal Fine Jewellry for her flower-inspired earrings and maangtika). A killer down ‘do with sleek middle-parting gave her look an elegant finish.

A post shared by Masabs 🍒 (@masabagupta) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Meanwhile, Masaba toned down her look for her first Harper’s Bazaar Bride cover. She went with a more demure, yet youthful and flirty, silhouette than her usual eye-popping, fierce fashion girl look. Take in her fashion diva gloriousness in all its detail, from the sleek, insanely shiny waist-length hair (by make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni) to the perfectly tailored and sparkly jewellery pieces worthy of another glance, via Ghanasingh Be True and Anmol Jewellers. Masaba looked just dreamy.

A post shared by Masabs 🍒 (@masabagupta) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

If you have your heart set on a fashion-forward yet elegant evening ensemble, take a cue from her other perfectly balanced number — a House of Masaba evening dress. What is Masaba teaching us here? That monochrome never goes out of style and remains a striking style choice even in 2017. And that as long as you keep your accessories to a minimum, you’re sure to flourish. Also, that the choker trend is still going strong. Masaba’s look is retro-meets-modern perfection. So, millennial.

Now, watch Alia and Masaba take over #BazaarBrideIn in their gorgeous printed dresses, below:

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Bride, India (@bazaarbridein) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more