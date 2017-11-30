 ‘Starboy’ Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a pink bathtub on the cover of this fashion magazine | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
‘Starboy’ Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a pink bathtub on the cover of this fashion magazine

The Padmavati actor wore a brown floral shirt with a brown and black striped blazer and matching trousers.

fashion and trends Updated: Nov 30, 2017 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Ranveer Singh is Grazia’s December cover star.
Ranveer Singh is Grazia’s December cover star. (Instagram.com/grazia)

Ranveer Singh is known for his wacky fashion choices; remember when he turned up at the GQ Best Dressed Men 2015 Awards wearing Muppet pyjamas. But this time, he looks classy in a floral shirt and blazer as Grazia’s December cover star.

The Padmavati actor can be seen sitting in a pink bathtub. Despite the controversies surrounding the yet-to-be released period drama, the actor is focussed on his next project Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.

