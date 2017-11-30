‘Starboy’ Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a pink bathtub on the cover of this fashion magazine
The Padmavati actor wore a brown floral shirt with a brown and black striped blazer and matching trousers.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 30, 2017 14:36 IST
Ranveer Singh is known for his wacky fashion choices; remember when he turned up at the GQ Best Dressed Men 2015 Awards wearing Muppet pyjamas. But this time, he looks classy in a floral shirt and blazer as Grazia’s December cover star.
The Padmavati actor can be seen sitting in a pink bathtub. Despite the controversies surrounding the yet-to-be released period drama, the actor is focussed on his next project Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.
"I did think about how the audience will perceive me. The Indian audience in all their generosity, when they love a character, the love gets transferred onto the actor that plays the part. So, my thought was - will the reverse happen here? Where, if they hate my character - which is what we are trying to achieve - are they going to transfer the hate onto me? But I wanted to play antagonist once in my career - why not do it with Mr Bhansali?" Read the full interview with @ranveersingh in our December issue
