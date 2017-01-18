Starry pony-tales: Here’s how you can ace glamour hair in easy ways

Move over Hollywood curls and wispy waves, because the humble ponytail is having its day in the limelight. Here’s how you can get a celeb-perfect variation:

Use hair extensions

Lusting after an Ariana Grande-style voluminous, half-up/half-down ponytail? The trick is to use hair extensions that make for a cascading, volume-high ponytail. In a social media post a few years back, Ariana had revealed that the ponytail is not only her signature style, but it also helps her masquerade damaged hair. Whatever the reason, it’s safe to say that her fierce ponytail makes for quite an inspiration. Ariana hit beauty headlines again when her ponytail peeped stylishly from her baseball cap too, during a performance. Now that’s what you call commitment!

♡❄️🎾 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:34pm PST

Get the look:

Slick and sleek

Thought ponytails have a casual edge to them? Go for straightened hair tied into a pony, with a tightly pulled-back mane. Our very own Deepika Padukone has been rocking it, and so did many Hollywood beauties at the recently held Golden Globes. Also it’ll give you a quick Croydon facelift — highlighting your jawline and helping your makeup pop.

Sofia Vergara went for a sleek ponytail at the Golden Globes, something which is super easy to achieve. (Reuters/ Mike Blake)

Get the look:

Minimal styling

If we’ve learned one thing from celeb pony-dome, it has to be to keep it simple. Skip the hair ties and pins, keeping the look minimal. This will put the focus off of your accessories and bring it straight to your neat ponytail and the way it has been styled. Of course, to keep that cascading pony intact, you’d need a swirl of hair to hold it all together. A little trick here, a few hacks there, and you’ll be all set.

Deepika Padukone’s hair game has been strong throughout her promotional spree for her latest Hollywood movie. And, she has been opted for the pony style often. (AFP/Sujit Jaiswal)

Get the look: