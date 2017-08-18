Style quotient: 9 ways to wear a saree and ace the look

There are several ways of draping a saree which can make you look different and help you stand out in a crowd. Accessorise it with a waistband or team your saree with a jacket, suggest experts. Tina Narang, design director at Intrika and fashion designer Rebecca Dewan share inputs:

*Chantilly lace is used more in saris than any other type owing to their classic, timeless look. It is advisable to go for pastel shades as they enhance the graceful look of a lace saree.

'You can never be overdressed or overeducated' Oscar Wilde @sabyasachiofficial ❤️ A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

* Drape the saree as a lehenga and pallu over a designer crop top. This is a modern look and a unique way of wearing a saree. You can accessorise with a waistband and minimal jewellery.

* Invest in a stitched saree. Slip in, zip up and simply pin the pallu as you wish to. It also saves you time.

* A cross between the modern gown and traditional saree, a saree gown involves minimal draping and is pre-designed and structured to look like a gown, with a sophisticated pallu flowing across the shoulders gracefully. The look can further be enhanced with embellishments of karigari on the pallu.

Kicking off #FICCIframes17 in this piece of sunshine from @manishmalhotra05 💛💛💛 @shaanmu believe! 😜😜 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

* Rather than a lace saree, pair a plain saree with a lace jacket. Jackets with embellishments and contrasting colours can give your attire a unique look.

* Apart from sarees, lace blouses can add slinky charm to your saree. To get it right, go for a full-sleeve lace blouse or a cut-work blouse especially if you are opting for a fancy bash or then opt for Chinese collars or boat necks for casual outings.

One more back to back! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

* When wearing a lace outfit, the accessories need to be subdued whereas the make-up needs to be distinct and the blouse can be of contrasting colour. Classic colours like black and red are best suited for lace outfits.

* Experiment with silhouettes fabrics and make unusual combinations of it like a black Lucknowi saree accentuated with glittery embellishments along with 3D leather flowers and a stringy leather embossed blouse.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more