Style quotient: Why celebs are going gaga over neon eye make-up

A quick sweep of Instagram confirms that mascara is the latest beauty product to get a brightly-coloured makeover, with brands such as L’Oreal Paris posting images of vibrant teal lashes for a party-friendly look.

The trend is popular editorially too, with fashion photographer Anaimram recently posting a picture she took on a Harper’s Bazaar Mexico and Latin America shoot, which shows model Jordan Moon sporting spiky orange lashes. Photographer Christine Itel’s recent shoot for Scorpio Jin Magazine also featured some striking yellow eyelashes.

The look is the natural evolution of an eye make-up trend that has been brewing on the catwalks for several seasons now. July’s haute couture shows featured rainbow combinations of eye shadow from Chanel, while the Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear shows were awash with the most vibrant shades of turquoise, pink, red and orange, courtesy of several designers including Leonard Paris, Fyodor Golan, Prabal Gurung, FentyxPuma and Versus Versace.

The look has been a hit with celebrities too, as the red carpet looks at this year’s Teen Choice Awards in August proved, with Bella Thorne and Rita Ora both incorporating fluorescent hues into their beauty prep. And it isn’t just make-up that has seen something of a neon transformation of late — dazzling colours are the latest trend when it comes to hairstyles too.

The ‘Rainbow hair’ craze recently ramped up a level to incorporate even bolder hues, a look backed by Alicia Keys, who unveiled her fabulously vivid hair in summery shades of golden yellow, tangerine and hot pink earlier this summer. With so many options available, there’s never been a better time to dabble in a bit of colour.

