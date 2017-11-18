Stylish Sania Mirza to daring Deepika Padukone: 5 best-dressed celebrities this week

Movie promotions, a handful of awards and the sheer fact that celebs have to blow our minds with their style every now and again, has meant this past week has been loaded with killer style. From tennis star Sania Mirza’s polished pantsuit to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s racy thigh-split dress to Padmavati aka Deepika Padukone’s bold and beautiful get-up to Alia Bhatt’s millenial top-and-skirt ensemble, the fashion crowd has truly excelled this week.

If you are looking for ways to rework your wardrobe, or just feel like appreciating heavenly outfits for fun (because, who doesn’t?!), keep scrolling.

Here’s a look at the who, what and where of your fave celebs and their must-see outfits from this past week.

Who: Sania Mirza

What: For someone who professes to be no expert in fashion, the tennis star sure seems to get it right every time. We love a pantsuit, and so does this fashion forward lady, who traded in her designer dress for a plain pantsuit on Tuesday. Sania looks ready to tackle winter with professional grace in her black-and-white striped, matching blazer and trouser set by Masala Chai. She put new life into the professional-looking ensemble by adding a white crop top. And the black heels are a sassy kick in the pants. For details, click here.

Where: At an event in Dubai

Who: Alia Bhatt

What: On Tuesday night, the actor wore a fashion-forward blush-hued skirt by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, looking flawless as usual. A top and skirt is the most basic of outfits, but Alia remixes it in her own way. Her Victorian high-neck cream blouse with ruffled sleeves and gorgeous chandbaalis helped to polish things off, while highlighting her toned figure. But it was Alia’s flattering skirt that proved most noteworthy. Her flowy, cream chikan all-embroidered skirt was made extra-special by touches of dazzling beads and sequins. For details, click here.

Where: At Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017 in Mumbai

Who: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

What: No matter which angle you see the Tollywood actor’s whimsical dress from, it’s a magical treat for the eyes. On Sunday, Samantha looked like a real-life princess in her custom-made gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The body-hugging semi-sheer number showed off the star’s amazing figure as it flowed down into a fishtail skirt with oh-so-luxe feather detail at the hem. We love the ornate embossment on Samantha’s bodice, not to mention the pretty 3D embellishment that give the dress a romantic feel. For details, click here.

Where: At her wedding reception in Hyderabad

Who: Deepika Padukone

What: Actor Deepika Padukone knows that clothes are a powerful tool when promoting a film. On Wednesday, the certifiable fashion queen wore a fresh-off-the-runway Bibhu Mohapatra coral silk empress gown from his Spring 2018 collection and black pumps. To complement her red carpet-ready ensemble, Deepika kept her hair pinned to the back in a low bun and completed the look with drop earrings by Eina Ahluwalia. For details, click here.

Where: Padmavati film promotions

Who: Kareena Kapoor Khan

What: On Tuesday, the Chameli actor debuted a very different look, replacing her usual demure sartorial choices with a rather daring-yet-incredibly beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla couture masterpiece, styled with diamonds by Dwarkadas Chandumal Jewellers and Jimmy Choo shoes. Kareena certainly made an impression with her latest sheer feather embellished gown, which also features a racy thigh-split.For details, click here.

Where:Brand promotion

