Summer hairdos: How to beat the heat with some cool hair up-dos

As the humidity hits your hair while going out in the summer sun, it’s almost impossible to let your hair down. But don’t worry; you can look good even with your hair tied up in a bun. Here are some cool hairstyles that would help you beat the heat in style:

FRENCH BRAIDED BUN

Start by French braiding your bangs all the way back, from the side of your head. When you reach the end, just take all your hair and tie a bun. Just to make the hair style look a bit messy, pull out some strands from the front and you’re ready to go!

DOUBLE BRAIDED UPDO

Boho chic ☀️ #summerhair #hairstylist #easyupdos #festivalhair A post shared by Nicole Autin (@beautyby_nicole1) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Just part your hair from the middle and braid both the sides with normal three-strand braids, starting from the top and all the way to the bottom. Grab all your hair at the bottom and create a small bun for a cute hairstyle.

TWISTED BUN

Twist your hair from one side and keep twisting other hair strands from the bottom and tucking it into the big side twist till you reach the other side of your head, then set this large twist by using hair pins. Further, twist the hair left on this side and fix it on the other side of your head with hair pins to get a funky twisted bun.

REVERSE BRAIDED BUN

HOW TO TUESDAY on the perfect Reverse Braided Top Knot. #patrickshair #fresh #unique #bold A post shared by Patricks Hair Care (@patrickshair) on May 2, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Flip your head forward so that your hair swings down towards the ground. Now start reverse braiding your hair from the bottom to the top. When you reach the top, grab all your hair and make a high bun for a cool reverse braided hairstyle.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more