Take 5: Kalki Koechlin’s style outings you can’t miss

Take 1

Kalki looks casually chic in a champange-coloured dress teamed with golden slippers. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with a leather bag, which had a tiger embossment. The bag didn’t go that well with the look — she could have dropped the idea of carrying a bag.

Take 2

She looks picture perfect here in a striped blue sari teamed with a striped black blouse. We like how she glammed up the demure look with a pair of golden jhumkas and a pair of circular sunnies.

Take 3

Slick back hair, red lips and dewy makeup. Kalki’s hair and makeup are on point but we found the ruffled Gucci dress a bit too overwhelming on her. The lush fabric exudes oodles of radiance but does little to spruce up the look.

Take 4

Wearing a white tank top teamed with high waisted denim and heels, she finished off the look with a stripped trench coat. She nailed the airport look here. But we wish she had opted for sneakers rather than going for sandals.

Take 5

She looked an absolute vision in an ivory Sabyasachi sari teamed with a sequine cape. The pink lip colour is going well with her look. Full credit to Kalki for styling the look to perfection. It must be said that she has managed to elegantly give traditional look a modern twist.