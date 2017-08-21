Tales of Indulgence: Manish Malhotra slays Mumbai after fashion week finale in Delhi

Manish Malhotra, who is known for dressing the who’s who of Bollywood as a costume and fashion designer, has completed the feat of conquering two runways in less than a month. On July 30, he showcased Sensual Affair as he closed Fashion Design Council of India’s India Couture Week in Delhi. And, on August 20, he did the finale for Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai, with his collection, Tales of Indulgence. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walked for the Capital edition, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapoor lit up the runway in Mumbai.

The collection was all about glamour, with monochromes ruling the palette. (Pramod Thakur/ HT Photo)

“This July, the Manish Malhotra label completed 12 years. As we began a new chapter heralded by expansion, we have worked on presenting a brand new direction to our design language. Tales of Indulgence is the realisation of this new beginning, where we have viewed the collection entirely through the eyes of a younger, global fashion-lover. The collection presents glamour and drama in its construction and detailing. It’s also the first time that I have introduced an extensive collection for men. Going ahead, men’s wear will be a key pillar for the label, as we will also launch a bespoke tailoring service at our Mumbai and New Delhi flagships,” Malhotra said.

This focus on menswear was also apparent in his collection, with monochromes, velvet floral motifs and wide-lapel dinner coats making an appearance.