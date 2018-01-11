Tamannaah Bhatia channels the dancing lady emoji in a dress made for twirling. See pics

Sometimes a dress is so pretty, you just have to take it for a twirl. That’s the case for actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who posted pictures of her fabulous red look, which served as an ode to a swirling, twirling dress.

Just look...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fabulous red look served as an ode to a swirling, twirling dress. (Instagram/ tamannaahspeaks)

Writing, “A beautiful red dress which lets you twirl all day. What else does a girl need?,” with her Instagram post on Thursday, the Baahubali: The Beginning actor lived out her dancing girl emoji dreams with a flirty designer dress that gently swept the floor.

Neither human nor any fellow emoji can ever reach the level of true carefree bliss embodied by the dancing lady/flamenco woman/red dress dancer icon. However, Tamannaah with her Ridhi Mehra look might have come close.

Tamannaah lived out her dancing girl emoji dreams with a flirty designer dress that gently swept the floor. (Instagram/ sanjanabatra)

The actor, while promoting her film Sketch, glowed in the scarlet and ivory number, with an empire waist skirt that flowed away from her silhouette. The printed skirt’s light-weight material flapped perfectly in the wind when she gave a twirl.

The tassel detail over her breezy button-up blouse with statement sleeves and knots, and a skirt with a flared profile, lent a fun movement to the ensemble. It was fashion at its most fun.

Tamannaah kept her hair and make-up soft and natural, but polished. (Instagram/ sanjanabatra)

Tamannaah, 28, complemented her romantic outfit with a bohemian, slightly undone hairstyle that looked like it came straight from a Jane Austen novel. She wore her hair down, parted in the centre, by twisting it on both sides and pinning it at the back with the tousled curls falling over her shoulders. The make-up was soft and natural, but polished, with a rose-coloured lip.

