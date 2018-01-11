Tamannaah Bhatia channels the dancing lady emoji in a dress made for twirling. See pics
Tamannaah Bhatia popped up in scarlet-red dress identical to the letter-size dancing girl on our phone screens on Thursday. She channelled the fun-loving emoji with a zest that would make her proud. Ahead, see photos of the actor working the Ridhi Mehra dress.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 11, 2018 15:17 IST
Sometimes a dress is so pretty, you just have to take it for a twirl. That’s the case for actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who posted pictures of her fabulous red look, which served as an ode to a swirling, twirling dress.
Just look...
Writing, “A beautiful red dress which lets you twirl all day. What else does a girl need?,” with her Instagram post on Thursday, the Baahubali: The Beginning actor lived out her dancing girl emoji dreams with a flirty designer dress that gently swept the floor.
Neither human nor any fellow emoji can ever reach the level of true carefree bliss embodied by the dancing lady/flamenco woman/red dress dancer icon. However, Tamannaah with her Ridhi Mehra look might have come close.
The actor, while promoting her film Sketch, glowed in the scarlet and ivory number, with an empire waist skirt that flowed away from her silhouette. The printed skirt’s light-weight material flapped perfectly in the wind when she gave a twirl.
The tassel detail over her breezy button-up blouse with statement sleeves and knots, and a skirt with a flared profile, lent a fun movement to the ensemble. It was fashion at its most fun.
Tamannaah, 28, complemented her romantic outfit with a bohemian, slightly undone hairstyle that looked like it came straight from a Jane Austen novel. She wore her hair down, parted in the centre, by twisting it on both sides and pinning it at the back with the tousled curls falling over her shoulders. The make-up was soft and natural, but polished, with a rose-coloured lip.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more