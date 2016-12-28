Major beauty trends that rocked global red carpets, fashion shows in 2016

Did you rock black or navy lipstick in 2016? Or crimp your hair? We take a look at the beauty trends that took hold over the past 12 months.

Dark lippy

Katy Perry makes a style statement with her deep bold lip colour. (Covergirl)

From Kylie Jenner to Katy Perry, all the biggest stars in the beauty business pushed a dark lip at some point during 2016. The look first appeared during the Autumn/Winter 2016 ready-to-wear shows but was quickly adopted by celebrities everywhere, with Rihanna and Taylor Swift among those who shunned conventional reds and pinks, choosing to fly the flag for black or navy lipstick instead.

Orange is the new black

Olivia Munn at the Oscars. (Covergirl)

Of course every trend needs a counter-trend, and the dark lipstick movement was no different. Orange made a comeback in a big way, championed by the likes of Amal Clooney, who debuted a sunset shade at the Cannes Film Festival, and Olivia Munn, who showed up at the Oscars in a bold tangerine hue. Gigi Hadid was also a fan of the look.

No-makeup makeup

The barefaced beauty that is Alicia Keys. (Covergirl)

At the other end of the spectrum was the ‘no-makeup makeup look’, which became more sophisticated than ever, thanks to innovative strobing and highlighting products. A hint of shimmer was the go-to look at many of the Autumn/Winter and Spring/Summer shows, tying in with the barefaced beauty movement that has been championed this year by Alicia Keys, Cindy Crawford and Cameron Diaz.

Curls, curls, curls

Jennifer Lawrence was seen sporting the curly wave at quite a few high-profile events this year. (Covergirl)

In keeping with the growing appetite for natural beauty, curls ruled the catwalks of 2016. Elsewhere, model Jasmine Sanders saw her profile skyrocket after being unveiled as the face of Moroccan Oil’s new curly hair care range, while stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway embraced a Victoria’s Secret-worthy curly wave for red carpet events.

All that glitters

Emma Stone shone this year, not just in La La Land but at the red carpets too. (Covergirl)

There was a definite trend towards shimmery eyes in bright metallics this year — a look that was seen on catwalks from Chanel to Versace. Reese Witherspoon, Barbara Palvin and Emma Stone were just some of the stars to take the low-maintenance look to the red carpet over the course of the year.

