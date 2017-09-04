The world’s curliest, funniest, weirdest beards: See pics of the best in hairy style

If you were looking for inspiration on how to shape your facial hair, you should have been at the 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championships (WBMC), which was held at Austin, Texas between September 1 and 3, 2017. Thousands of beard enthusiasts from all over the world flocked to the Long Center for the Performing Arts during the three days of the competition, giving fans tonnes of ideas on how to shape and groom their beard style.

The WBMC is held every 2 years and you get to see the best in men’s (this year there was women’s also) moustaches and flowing beards in a unique cultural event.

The competition is sponsored by Remington, Tullamore D.E.W. and Lone Star Beer. The other sponsors include Grave Before Shave, Legendary Beard Co. and Billy Jealousy. Profits shall go to FarmVet.org, LiveStrong.org and OutYouth.org.

You talking to me? (AFP)

And how could the women be left behind? (AFP)

Checking him out. (AFP)

We can’t decide which is better- competitor John Banks’ suit, beard or hair. (AFP)

The vikings would be proud. (AFP)

Competitor Jimmy Fox shows off his moves in the freestyle competition. (AFP)

Isaiah Webb, Full Beard Freestyle 2nd place winner and the winner of the Big Joe Johnson Showmanship Award. (AFP)

Too cool for school. (AFP)

The audience members themselves had been preparing for this moment for years. (AFP)

Adding the finishing touches. (AFP)

Competitors Wolfgang Reuswich (L) and Norbert Topf (R) attend the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard & Moustache Championships. (AFP)

Competitors M.J. Johnson (L) and Jürgen Burkhardt attend the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard & Moustache Championships held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on September 3, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)

