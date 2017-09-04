The world’s curliest, funniest, weirdest beards: See pics of the best in hairy style
The three-day 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championship (WBMC), which was held at Austin, Texas, attracted beard enthusiasts from all over the world and also fans who came to see the competition.
If you were looking for inspiration on how to shape your facial hair, you should have been at the 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championships (WBMC), which was held at Austin, Texas between September 1 and 3, 2017. Thousands of beard enthusiasts from all over the world flocked to the Long Center for the Performing Arts during the three days of the competition, giving fans tonnes of ideas on how to shape and groom their beard style.
The WBMC is held every 2 years and you get to see the best in men’s (this year there was women’s also) moustaches and flowing beards in a unique cultural event.
The competition is sponsored by Remington, Tullamore D.E.W. and Lone Star Beer. The other sponsors include Grave Before Shave, Legendary Beard Co. and Billy Jealousy. Profits shall go to FarmVet.org, LiveStrong.org and OutYouth.org.
