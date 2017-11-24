These Indian men are making beard look cooler than ever

Chivalry doesn’t come just by growing a beard and moustache. Courage, compassion and resilience are a few key characteristics that make someone a man of substance. While we all have our share of struggles and yet strive to do our bit to make the world a better place to be, some men make a larger impact with their work and motivate others with their fabulous work.

As a tribute to Movember (the month of growing moustache and beard), we have three men from different walks of life, come together to showcase their beard and moustache in the most fascinating way. Initially, the idea of decorating their beards with glitters and flowers seemed like a task because there was the fear that it could not team well with masculinity. These men had to come out of their comfort zone and try something unusual. But we were pleasantly surprised to see them pull off the look with such ease. These men also wanted to use this opportunity to send across message to the world about what they strongly believe in. Designer Gaurav Khanijo believes that tailors and craftsmen who often get overshadowed by designers and brand names should get their due credit and recognition. “Many crafts are becoming extinct because craftsmen do not get paid well. Their kids do not take up the profession. The industry should pay them a good salary,” says Khanijo. Floral and set designer Abhishek Kaushik says that one should try that flowers used in grand weddings do not get wasted. “I drop the flowers at shaadi ghars that organise charity weddings, so that my flowers continue spreading cheer,” he says. Actor Daljit Sean Singh, founder of Antim Yatra believes that funerals are not just about mourning. “I want to showcase the message people want to leave behind when they die and make it easier for their loved ones to deal with the loss ,” he says.

Floral beard

Floral and set designer Abhishek Kaushik is wearing a fur overcoat and complementing the look with a fedora. The beautiful daisies, red berries, stoma and gypsophila on his beard give an old world, fairytale vibe to the look.

Glitter beard

Designer Gaurav Khanijo stands tall in a floral print robe teamed with flared pants. His hair tied in a messy bun and a pair of sunglasses finishes off his look. The unrestrained silver glitters on his beard add an element of surprise.

Salt and pepper beard

Actor Daljit Sean Singh’s salt and pepper beard has been spruced with pink and white daisies. He is wearing a khaki coloured trench coat with floral prints, teamed with tattered denims and brown boots.

Concept: Shara Ashraf

Styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photo: Jasjeet Plaha

Wardrobe: Munkee See Munkee Doo, Divyam Mehta, Siddartha Tytler and Khanijo

Hair and makeup: Naina Arora