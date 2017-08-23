These photos of Malaika Arora with Karisma, Gauri and Amrita are downright stunning

Malaika Arora Khan stepped out with her girl gang and it was a sight to behold. Dressed to impress, Malaika, Gauri, Karisma and Amrita posed up a storm in front of the lens and we just can’t take our eyes off them. These girls are giving us major squad goals.

Malaika, who turns 44 today, looked stunning in a knotted shirt with bell sleeves and high-waisted denims.

She tied her hair in a top knot bun and not to forget those sexy wayfarers.

Karisma wore a striped shirt with denim and looked casually chic.

Amrita amped up her hotness quotient in a white sleeveless top teamed with white tattered denims. And Gauri looked vivacious in a maxi dress.

Don’t these girls look straight out of a chick flick?