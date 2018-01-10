This designer became first Indian woman to win prestigious International Woolmark Prize

Delhi-based designed designer Ruchika Sachdev won the womenswear 2017/2018 International Woolmark Prize in Florence, Italy by impressing the judges with her unique way of addressing the issue of consumer waste in fashion with traditional techniques of recycling.

Excited about her victory, Sachdev said in a statement: “This is a huge opportunity to expand on what I do and keep doing it.”

Inspired by her grandmother, who used to upcycle saris into quilts, Sachdev collaborated with hand weavers and encouraged them to take an unorthodox approach to traditional techniques. (Instagram/ bodicebodice)

Sachdev’s Bodice label was selected as the womenswear winner at the event on Wednesday and was especially praised for her technique and manufacturing process. Sachdev also wins a cash prize of AU$200,000 (approximately Rs 1 crore), GQ India said in a report.

Bodice also worked with bio-dye in Sawantwadi, central India, which makes all colours from natural sources. The colour palette of navy and forest green mixed with pink and green pastels contains natural dyes and are safe for the skin - a nod to the ancient practices of Ayurveda. Completing the label’s holistic approach, Bodice sourced buttons from renewable sources of coconut shell, seashell and wood.

The award was judged by a panel including Amber Valletta, Elizabeth Von Guttman, Emanuele Farneti, Julie Davies, Livia Firth, Liya Kebede, Miroslava Duma, Nonita Kalra, Phillip Lim, Riccardo Vannetti, Sarah Mower and Stuart McCullough along with representatives from the International Woolmark Prize retail partner network.

Womenswear designer Phillip Lim thought Bodice’s collection was “completely thoughtful”.

“From the ingredients and dyes used all the way to the application and everything in between, her collection really represents a modern woman,” Lim said.

In the menswear category, Matthew Miller from the British Isles won, while the US-based DYNE was announced the winner of the inaugural Innovation Award.

