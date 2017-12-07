This New Year’s everyone will wear metallic partywear: Gold or silver what’ll you choose?

In 2017, metallics are back in a big way for the Holiday season, with gold, silver and even holographic attire for a retro-futuristic look. Forget understated styles for Holiday 2017 and ramp up the glam to see in the new year with bold, fun-filled style.

Glorious gold

Mango’s metallic-effect knot skirt

Ready-to-wear fashion brand Mango has a special Holiday collection featuring several pieces with gold and metallic effects, including a mini skirt with subtle folds and a large decorative knot -- perfectly in keeping with the Holiday spirit.

Gold metallic patchwork bag in textured leather by Michael Kors

This Holiday, Michael Kors has added to its MICHAEL Michael Kors line with the “Mercer Metallic Patchwork Leather Crossbody” bag, made from textured metallic leather with a gold finish to light up the party season. The bag has handles and a crossbody strap for extra versatility and features a padlock charm.

Chic, retro silver

Sparkling silver midi-dress by Asos Red Carpet

Chic, sexy and festive, this midi-dress from the Asos Red Carpet occasionwear collection is something special with its stylish paneled pattern. This creation features transparent tulle with silver embellishments, and has plunging cutaways at the front and back. A statement piece to match with more discreet shoes and accessories.

Silver glitter dress by New Look

High-street fashion retailer New Look has a selection of affordable party dresses for the festive season, including the “Parisian Silver Glitter Ruched Shoulder Bodycon Dress.” This high-shine number channels festive chic with ruched shoulders and a round neck.

Glitter boots by Ash via Spartoo

For a dose of festive sparkle, online retailer Spartoo has a pair of “Dragon” boots from footwear brand Ash. With leather insoles and external soles, plus a black fabric upper, these glitter-covered boots are sure to turn heads this party season.

