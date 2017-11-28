This season, give gold a rest. Let silver jewellery glam up your look instead

When it comes to jewellery, traditionally, Indians have a penchant for opting for gold. But, this season, here’s why you should go for silver. It’s more affordable, need not be stored away in a locker and adds a lot of style. Experts at Jaypore.com and Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at voonik.com share why silver is in:

* Silver jewellery is more affordable. Also, gold jewellery designs can be replicated easily in silver. Customers are moving towards silver jewellery as it has loads of interesting designs and is complements day to day wear.

* Of late, there has been an invasion of silver and gold combined jewellery on e-commerce fashion stores. Earlier, it was restricted to wearing gold and silver on the same look, but now it’s a prevailing trend. Many celebrities are adopting this stye of jewellery as well.

* Customer’s interest is shifting towards tribal ethnic and offbeat jewellery designs. Tribal jewellery -- ranging from pendant necklaces, jhumkas and statement rings that tell a story -- is a big trend in this season.

* Silver can be encrusted with any stone easily, as opposed to gold.

* Unlike gold, it can be safely kept at home rather than lockers.

* Adopting silver jewellery for various occasions can elevate your look instantly. For your traditional outings, you can opt for oxidised silver jewellery and look stunning. Silver jhumkas and tribal necklaces will give you an edge in style. For classy and elegant evenings, opt for silver dainty jewellery pieces which includes silver studs or drop earrings. You can also opt for thin delicate bracelets to look gorgeous.

