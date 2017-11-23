This winter, say no to dry skin. Follow this 7-step routine to ensure flawless skin

With winter comes dryness, dullness and roughness. So, it becomes all the more important to follow rituals like treating the skin with Vitamin C or peeling away flakiness with enzymes. Disha Meher, skin and nail expert at Lakmé Salon, and Pond’s skin expert Rashmi Shetty, share tips on how to nourish, revive and refresh your skin this winter.

* Use a good cleansing oil: It is the foundation for good skincare, regardless of the season. In winter, when your skin is driest, you should replace your usual cleansing product with a non-comedogenic cleaning oil as it won’t block pores. After cleansing, it leaves you with soft and smooth skin that isn’t greasy.

* Peel away flakiness with enzymes: If the surface of your skin is dry, it’s a sign you need to get rid of old skin cells that prevent moisture from getting into your skin. Scrubbing is the best solution for this.

* Night time care: You should invest in a night cream that does some heavy work while you sleep. Use a protective cream if you will be outdoors for long periods.

* AHA and Vitamin-C kick: If your skin feels tired and shows a fallout from the cold, treating it with Vitamin C will give it back its lustre and remove signs of fatigue. In the winter, before the sun gets too strong, opt for a facial with alpha hydroxyl acid (AHA).

* Moisturisation is crucial: While the temperature may vary from city to city, dry air is a common thread, which leaves the skin feeling parched. Use a thick cream enriched with ingredients such as soya protein, sunflower oil, skin lipids and glycerin that gently moisturise rough and stretchy skin, and maintain the skin hydration balance. These nutrients act on dullness and leave the skin soft and supple.

* Don’t forget the sun: It’s essential to use a moisturiser that already contains a good sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. Creams with pro-vitamin B3 can also help reduce damage or dark spots that are caused due to sun exposure.

* Drink and hydrate: Drink lots of water. In summer, we feel thirsty and our body reminds us that we need water, but that is not the case with winter. Hence, it is even more important to drink water constantly to avoid dehydration. Water helps flush out toxins and maintain an overall healthy metabolism.

