Time to rock these 2016 fashion trends with panache on New Year’s Eve

From Bardot tops to choker necklaces, some great trends in the world of fashion made news this year. If you’re an indulgent shopper, you must have bought a cold-shoulder dress or thigh-high boots. If not, splurge now and pay a tribute to these trends on New Year’s Eve.“Try neoprene sculpted mini Bardot dress in solid colours or fresh print and team it up with a choker and thigh-high boots for your party look, today,” says designer Nida Mahmood.

Kangana Ranaut sports a Bardot top in the month of May 2016. (Yogen Shah)

Bardot beauty

Those who love frills and ruffles can pull out their Bardot tops, which were a hit in summer. One can choose from a variety of white bardots available at markets such as Janpath and replicate Kangana Ranaut’s look for a casual brunch. For an evening soiree, add some ethnic twist to this trend. How about a velvet Bardot with leather pants?

Actor Sonam Kapoor flaunts a cold shoulder dress during promotions of her movie Neerja. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)

Blow hot with cold

Want to look hot and still not reveal too much skin? Opt for a cold shoulder outfit. It’s time to give tribute to the trend that made waves earlier this year. “The cold shoulder sleeves work well in winter because you can wear full sleeves, your arms are covered, yet there’s little revealing. The best part is that it suits women of every size and gives them a feminine look,” says designer Rina Dhaka.

Actor Anushka Sharma shows how to patch it up on denim jacket. (Yogen Shah)

Patch it up

On denim jacket or jeans, dress or coat, patchwork made highlights this year. Take inspo from Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar to quickly iron some blingy patches on your party jacket and make a statement at tonight’s get together. The iron-on patches are readily available in Connaught Place and at times even at local stationery shops.

Actor Priyanka Chopra wore thigh-high boots on her visit to The Empire State Building in New York City. (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Riding high on boots



Warm they keep you, but they are’nt stockings. Thigh-high boots have become a favourite of everyone’s this winter. While actors Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, inspire you to go thigh-high, Lauren Gottlieb’s look is for those who would prefer knee-length boots.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandes promotes for her film Dishoom while sporting a choker necklace. (Yogen Shah)

Choker Check

Lace, leather, metal all of it made way for 2016’s most sought-after accessory — the choker. Delhi’s flea markets such as Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar are offering various variations of this neck-piece, which made a comeback big time. Must wear it on NY eve!