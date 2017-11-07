Vidya Balan: Most flawless saris she wore for Tumhari Sulu promotions

Vidya Balan is definitely the queen of modest chic. In a world where actors are wearing the most luxe designers and trends of the moment, often baring it all in a low-cut, thigh-slitted something, the Tumhari Sulu star is breaking the mould and covering up in exceptional Indian ethnic ensembles: Namely her beloved sari.

Showing that modest really is the hottest, Vidya is keeping things pretty sexy and graceful in her fashion-forward saris, while promoting her upcoming film. She has somehow found the sweet spot when it comes to showing skin, just showing enough to keep things spicy -- in most cases, with her low-back or deep-cut cholis -- proving that it doesn’t take a crop top or cold-shoulder to make you sexy. Sometimes, all you need is a handloom sari and an unmatched amount of confidence to turn heads.



If you’ve noticed, Vidya shows off her modest fashion sensibilities by giving a more youthful and contemporary avatar to the elegant six-yard staple. Her style is as versatile as it is impeccable, so much more relevant to the woman of today. The 38-year-old rarely veers away from a classic palette of black, blue, cream and red and if she dabbles with print it is in the same safe sphere.

While it would be nice to see Vidya break out of her shell and show some skin once in a while, she has proved with her latest looks that you don’t have to bare all to be successful or stylish. The National Film Award-winner is never anything less than flawless in a sari.

Scroll down for Vidya’s utterly gorgeous sari looks from Tumhari Sulu promotions, shared by the actor on Instagram.

