Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding: This is how a modern Indian groom should dress

Since the news of their wedding on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have not strayed far from news headlines. Even as Anushka’s uber chic wedding style — which saw signature Sabyasachi Mukherjee saris and fairytale lehengas — was the topic of countless blogs, her handsome, equally blog-baiting, groom was not short on cool quota either.

Virat never put a wrong sartorial foot forward since rising to the marriage festivities and dressed with personality, on every occasion. When you see his easy grace and understated style, it’s not hard to see why he might have become a role model for grooms everywhere. And, in doing so, he raised the bar on how every betrothed man should dress not only for the big day, but also for other days. Case in point is the ivory wedding sherwani in which the Indian cricket team captain exuded high fashion glamour.



Whether slipping into a blue tie on his engagement in Tuscany, Italy, or looking sharp in a dark bandhgala for his reception in Delhi, Virat’s tailoring game is just as good as his clout on the pitch. Long story short, with every wedding outfit he wore, Virat ensured that he looked great, but also guaranteed that the guests noticed the bride first.

Take a look at Virat’s stylish outfits to help you find your wedding fashion inspiration. (Photos: Agencies and Instagram)

At the engagement ceremony, the cricketer stuck to the classics with his navy three-piece suit, which was excellently executed in both fit and in the accessories department. He paired it with a white floral lapel pin and a blue tie. For more details, click here.

For the Mehendi ceremony, Virat mixed it up a bit and wore a khadi kurta churidaar with fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket, designed by Sabyasachi, which complemented Anushka’s vibrant lehenga. He grounded the look with a pair of tan leather juttis with a zardosi crest, specifically made for this ensemble. For more details, click here.

When it came to the wedding itself, Virat did the sensible thing: He chose to keep things smooth and simple. His hand-embroidered ivory raw silk sherwani was made by Sabyasachi, who designed all of Anushka’s bridal dresses. He completed the ensemble with a rose silk Kota safa (turban) and a tussar stole with zardosi work along the border. For more details, click here.

The cricketer is guilty of absolutely smashing it in this black textured silk bandhgala with hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from Sabyasachi’s Kashmir Revival project. For more details, click here.

Virat’s parting shot on December 26, at the couple’s Mumbai reception, was a Raghavendra Rathore number — a well-tailored velvet navy blue bandhgala and ivory Jodhpuri breeches. He paired it with a baby pink shirt and matching pocket square, looking exactly how a modern groom should look. For more details, click here.

