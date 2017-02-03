Want to look smart while travelling? Five rules you should follow

Bollywood celebs have mastered the art of looking good, even when they are travelling. So we’ve decoded the celeb airport look for you. Here are 5 tips that will help you slay the travel style.

Read more

Shahid Kapoor looking dapper in black jeans.

1)Crinkle free- Opt for cargos, chinos or a pair of dry denim jeans as they are comfy. Pants and regular jeans can get crinkled. You may have to iron them and after washing they take time to dry.

John Abraham in chinos.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor, who looks dapper in a pair of ripped black jeans. Don’t miss John Abraham, who looks cool and casual in chinos.

Kangana Ranaut’s stylish boot game.

2)Clean shiny shoes- Yes, comfort is top priority while opting for footwear while travelling. But that doesn’t stop you from going for stylish footwear. For guys sneakers, will do just fine. We suggest darker colours as they are easy to maintain. For girls, avoid flats and heels, especially if you plan to go on walking tours. Heels will be highly uncomfortable, and flats are not durable and take time to clean. A pair of white sneakers, or boots will work. Take some inspo from Kangana’s sleek black boots.

Vir Das sporting a white T shirt, and a classic herringbone cap.

3)Layered up-The trick to look good when you’re out exploring the world, is to layer smartly. Take some cues from comedian Vir Das, as he layers perfectly with a plain white T-shirt and a light mauve coat. He finishes the look by sporting a classic herringbone cap. Ladies can opt for a Pashmina for layering. Extremely light, looks good with everything and will keep you warm. It also doubles up as a blanket in aeroplanes.

4)Moisturise- While travelling, you get jet-lagged, different climate conditions can take their toll on your skin. Your skin can become dry and makes you look jaded. For a radiant, glowing skin moisturize and drink water. This is the secret to looking good, and makes for the perfect travel pictures!

5)Accessorise- Want to hide those puffy tired eyes? Well, aviators can come to your rescue. If you’re having a bad hair day, a fedora will do the trick. A scarf on the other hand is subtle, but charming, and it can save you from the nip in the air and can also double up as a hankerchief. Accessorising smartly will ensure that you are always ready for a travel selfie.