Want to take years off the face? Here are 6 cosmetic therapies to consider

Paying attention to your appearance is a good thing. We all know that we feel confident when we look good. Not just that, a bit of primping is essential as it reflects our overall sense of well-being. Ageing is a natural process; our cells and organs degenerate as we grow older. Today’s lifestyle -- stress, processed food, pollution, long working hours and lack of physical activity -- makes ageing set in early. The usual and most visible signs of ageing are lackluster skin, wrinkles, age spots, hair loss, and setting in of degenerative diseases like diabetes and arthritis.

But fret not. In labs around the world, scientists are working overtime to stir up magical formulas and coming up with products and procedures to help you revitalise, rejuvenate and stay beautiful. Dr Prabhu Mishra, CEO, StemGenn Therapeutics lists some latest therapies to defy your age challenge.

-Laser & IPL Therapy: Your Passport to Unblemished Skin

If age spots are bothering you, you could go in for laser therapy or IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) to get back smoother, even-toned and younger looking skin. Both are convenient, safe, and fast.

-Lipokraft: Skin Rejuvenation Treatment Therapy

It is an advanced treatment that reduces scars and stretch marks using Adipose Derived Stem Cells. It is a natural procedure to restore skin youthfulness.

If age spots are bothering you, you could go in for laser therapy or IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) to get back smoother, even-toned and younger looking skin. (Shutterstock)

-Cell Therapy: For Good Health And A Younger You

Cell Therapy is a 360 approach for a better you. There are clinics which offer stem cell total body rejuvenation programs for a long lasting and positive transformation characterised by good health and total rejuvenation. The key to successful cell therapy is right diagnosis and customised procedures using state of the art technology and scientific testing for bio-markers of ageing.

-Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy: Restore Your Sex Drive

This is a new therapy that is available and becoming increasing popular. Bioidentical hormones are hormones synthesised to look, perform and replicate the functions of hormones that are naturally produced by the ovary. These hormones replace what is missing in the female body so that it has all it needs to feed and perform the way it was originally designed for.

-New Kid on the Block: Genome Health Assessment

This is a new kid on the block as far as revitalising and rejuvenation is concerned. Genomics play a vital role in 90% of life threatening diseases. The introduction of genome studies in the assessment, diagnosis and treatment plan helps in understanding the risks of diseases associated with all types of people.

-O Cell: Autologous Cell Concentrate

It’s derived from the patients’ own blood and centrifuged. It contains anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors which repair and restore damaged cell and tissues.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more