Watch Kristen Stewart in new ad film for Chanel’s Gabrielle bag

Luxury fashion house Chanel has unveiled the first campaign film for its newest handbag style, the “Gabrielle”.

Following the debut of a series of images for the bag’s dedicated advertising campaign, featuring Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Williams — the first man to front a Chanel handbag campaign — the French label has now released a short film starring Stewart as a modern expression of Miss Gabrielle Chanel, herself.

The clip, helmed by Australian director Daniel Askill, runs for just under two minutes and sees Stewart entering a dim-lit room, in which the ‘Gabrielle’ bag is spotlighted and the magical and mysterious aura of Gabrielle Chanel is notably present.

The teaser is just one in a string of short films to be released by Chanel week-by-week during the month of April — the following of which will star fellow brand faces Delevingne, de Maigret and Williams.

Watch the first campaign film for Chanel’s “Gabrielle” bag:

