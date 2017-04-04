 Watch Kristen Stewart in new ad film for Chanel’s Gabrielle bag | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Watch Kristen Stewart in new ad film for Chanel’s Gabrielle bag

The teaser is just one in a string of short films to be released by Chanel week-by-week during the month of April.

fashion and trends Updated: Apr 04, 2017 09:53 IST
Kristen Stewart

The short film, helmed by Australian director Daniel Askill, runs for just under two minutes.(Youtube grab)

Luxury fashion house Chanel has unveiled the first campaign film for its newest handbag style, the “Gabrielle”.

Following the debut of a series of images for the bag’s dedicated advertising campaign, featuring Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Williams — the first man to front a Chanel handbag campaign — the French label has now released a short film starring Stewart as a modern expression of Miss Gabrielle Chanel, herself.

The clip, helmed by Australian director Daniel Askill, runs for just under two minutes and sees Stewart entering a dim-lit room, in which the ‘Gabrielle’ bag is spotlighted and the magical and mysterious aura of Gabrielle Chanel is notably present.

The teaser is just one in a string of short films to be released by Chanel week-by-week during the month of April — the following of which will star fellow brand faces Delevingne, de Maigret and Williams.

Watch the first campaign film for Chanel’s “Gabrielle” bag:

Read more

tags

more from fashion and trends

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you