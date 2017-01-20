Wear your cocktail: Presenting the hottest hues of the season in a ‘spirited’ way

Heard of cocktails inspired by runway collections? Well, we are changing the game a bit. For a season-perfect wardrobe palette, we have taken inspiration from some classic cocktails to define the colours, which are trending on the runway and in celebrity-dome too. From getting peachy with PeeCee to mulling over wine reds and indulging in citrusy Mimosas — take your colour pick. And while we are at it, we’ve got some vlogger aid to help you ace these heady mixes too. Cheers!

BELLINI PEACH

Get the look: If PeeCee’s doing it, you should too. This wispy touch of peach reminds us instantly of a bubbly case of Bellini. Add a bit of strawberry and you have your colour ready. Like Priyanka, match the outfit with a frosted shade of the colour for a statement lip.

Take a swig: Bellini is made of Prosecco, Italian white wine, or Champagne, combined with mulled peach or its purée.

GOLD CHAMPAGNE

Raising a toast with a glittering shade of Champagne has become the season’s norm. Here’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Victoria Justice and Diana Penty acing it. (Shutterstock/AFP)

Get the look: All that glistens might just help you strike gold. Sparkly Champagne shades seem to be the season’s favourite among celebs. Here are a few looks that are on board. Go for a crisp metallic look for a red-carpet perfect event or experiment with brocade separates, like Diana, for a stylish edge.

Take a swig: Drink it straight from the flute, or make a classic gold Champagne or sparkling wine cocktail with mint, sugar syrup.

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

Runways across the globe are championing many shades of brown and caramel for the winter. Here’s some sweet inspiration from Lemaire and Perret Schaad. (Shutterstock/ AFP)

Get the look: Cocoa shades, indulgent taupes and chocolatey hues are big during the winter — runway trends from around the world are a testament of the same. While layering, these shades can be paired with sunset hues like orange and red.

Take a swig: The classic gin-based cocktail gets a chocolatey twist by infusing coffee and chocolate-based liqueurs.

MIMOSA MANDARIN

Emma Stone looks delicious in a Mimosa shade. Go for yellows to light up a brunch date. (Shutterstock/AFP)

Get the look: A delicious slice of the sun! Oranges, canary and egg-yolk yellow are trending. Go the Natalie Portman way (a la the Golden Globes) and accessorise the stand-out hue minimally. Or, take inspiration from actor Emma Stone and colour block like a boss.Take a swig: This champagne cocktail combines bubbly and orange juice. It has many versions that use seasonal berries.

MERLOT REDS

Shades of wine are season-perfect and from beauty looks to wardrobe picks — they have been trending. Here’s Lotte Verbeek and Christina Milian, acing the shade. (Shutterstock/AFP)

Get the look: Wine shades have taken over this season. From nails to lips to sartorial picks — celebdome is high on the deep, mulled wine colour. From lush velvets to sequinned variations, go for the dark shade for a glamorous night out.

Take a swig: Infused with spices, citrus fruits and served hot — mulled wine is a winter favourite across the globe.

