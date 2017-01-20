Wear your cocktail: Presenting the hottest hues of the season in a ‘spirited’ way

Heard of cocktails inspired by runway collections? Well, we are changing the game a bit. For a season-perfect wardrobe palette, we have taken inspiration from some classic cocktails to define the colours, which are trending on the runway and in celebrity-dome too. From getting peachy with PeeCee to mulling over wine reds and indulging in citrusy Mimosas — take your colour pick. And while we are at it, we’ve got some vlogger aid to help you ace these heady mixes too. Cheers!
BELLINI PEACH
Get the look: If PeeCee’s doing it, you should too. This wispy touch of peach reminds us instantly of a bubbly case of Bellini. Add a bit of strawberry and you have your colour ready. Like Priyanka, match the outfit with a frosted shade of the colour for a statement lip.
Take a swig: Bellini is made of Prosecco, Italian white wine, or Champagne, combined with mulled peach or its purée.
GOLD CHAMPAGNE
Get the look: All that glistens might just help you strike gold. Sparkly Champagne shades seem to be the season’s favourite among celebs. Here are a few looks that are on board. Go for a crisp metallic look for a red-carpet perfect event or experiment with brocade separates, like Diana, for a stylish edge.
Take a swig: Drink it straight from the flute, or make a classic gold Champagne or sparkling wine cocktail with mint, sugar syrup.
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
Get the look: Cocoa shades, indulgent taupes and chocolatey hues are big during the winter — runway trends from around the world are a testament of the same. While layering, these shades can be paired with sunset hues like orange and red.
Take a swig: The classic gin-based cocktail gets a chocolatey twist by infusing coffee and chocolate-based liqueurs.
MIMOSA MANDARIN
Get the look: A delicious slice of the sun! Oranges, canary and egg-yolk yellow are trending. Go the Natalie Portman way (a la the Golden Globes) and accessorise the stand-out hue minimally. Or, take inspiration from actor Emma Stone and colour block like a boss.Take a swig: This champagne cocktail combines bubbly and orange juice. It has many versions that use seasonal berries.
MERLOT REDS
Get the look: Wine shades have taken over this season. From nails to lips to sartorial picks — celebdome is high on the deep, mulled wine colour. From lush velvets to sequinned variations, go for the dark shade for a glamorous night out.
Take a swig: Infused with spices, citrus fruits and served hot — mulled wine is a winter favourite across the globe.
