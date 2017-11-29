Wedding season: Keep your jewellery game on point with these expert tips

Your social calendar for the next couple of months is probably full of weddings to attend. Wedding season has well and truly hit the nation and everyone is putting in that extra effort to look their best. So, to reduce the hassle, here are some jewellery trends suggested by Vikalp Bothara, founder, jewellerkaka.com:

Try out latest trend: Jewellery trend is slowly shifting it’s base with ethnic and yet modern designs. Hoops and jhumkas will make a bold comeback, paired with both casual and traditional wear

Jhumkas are all time favourite: These dome shaped jewellery pieces are everyone’s favourite right from bollywood celebs to the regular fashionista. Jhumkas go well with Indo-Western and traditional ethnic wear. This wedding season, one look should be must with jhumkis.

Play with statement pieces: Wearing big danglers with a neckpiece having layers and multiple bracelets is a complete no-no. Instead, learn to keep it simple and minimal! Flaunt a a classy ethnic neckpiece or a cocktail ring to look more glamorous.

Flaunt a nose ring: Many girls are afraid to wear a nose ring as they feel it’s old fashioned. But it’s the next big thing in fashion. It also sets you apart from the crowd. Moreover, it goes well with both ethnic and Indo-Western dresses.

Say yes to anklet: Wearing an anklet itself is a statement piece. It reminds us of our childhood days and with variety available in the market today, it’s a must in your look. Flaunting it on only one foot is a trend setter.

Put that maangtika on: Try out and put on that maangtika on your forehead. This wedding season you can accessorise your look with a nice kundan or Rajasthani style maangtika with your ethnic wear.

