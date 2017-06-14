What a mesh! Priyanka, Taapsee and Richa sport this summer trend, and so should you

Mesh clothing is back in vogue, and how! And it’s hot both on and off the ramp. From models clad in panelled mesh skirts on the runway to Bollywood divas such as Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha lending it the celeb factor, mesh is a must-have in your wardrobe, right now. And mind you, it’s different from sheer. Here’s helping you distinguish between the two, and style it right.

Mesh vs sheer

Sheer is weave fabric giving translucent effect. “Used out of tule, it works as a second skin,” says designer Sonaakshi Raaj. While mesh is a poly fabric, opaque in nature. “Mesh is a knitted fabric. It is handmade and sometimes even machine made while sheer is purely a machine-made fabric,” explains designer Arpita Mehta.

Actor Richa Chaddha and Tapsee Pannu donning the mesh trend.

How to use mesh

Ever since athleisure came in the foray a few years back, mesh has been the go-to fabric whenever one needed a sporty update. “Neoprene-backed mesh shapes really well, thus complements your body. Lightweight mesh is good for layering and gives a soft romantic feel to the garment when draped, whereas heavyweight mesh is a favourite for using in parts of garments where you want to show skin but not as much,” says designer Shweta Kapur.

Designers call it a “versatile” fabric. “Mesh can be used for both feminine and sporty looks, One is not restricted,” says Raaj. However, there’s a con as well. “The worst part is that it doesn’t have absorbent properties,” explains designer Anand Bhushan.

Style it right

Although versatile as a fabric, when it comes to styling, mesh can be tricky. “The fall of the fabric is restricted, so the silhouettes and cuts are very important while using the fabric. One should avoid fitted mesh tops,” says Mehta. Good quality is a must, or else it can lend a cheap feel to the garment, advises Kapur.

How to incorporate it in your wardrobe? Avoid fitted ensembles in mesh. Instead, go for an open cardigan or jacket. Mesh can also be used in Indianwear to add volume to an outfit. For a fusion look, team a crop top in mesh with palazzos. The fabric works well as an accessory too, like a scarf maybe. “Soft layering with detailed textures can create an interesting look,” says Bhushan.