Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception: Whose bandhgala is it anyway? Designers duke it out

As the Virushka shaadi continues to take over our lives (and our social media feed), a strange case of credits has cropped up. The pair has been seen wearing ensembles by Kolkata-based Sabyasachi Mukherjee at all their wedding functions, so it was hardly a surprise when the designer updated his Instagram and wrote about the couple’s outfits at their Mumbai reception, on Tuesday evening. He also went into the details of Virat’s outfits, describing his velvet indigo navy bandhgala, encrusted with handcrafted vintage gold buttons.

Post on Sabyasachi’s official Instagram page

However, at about the same time, designer Raghavendra Rathore’s team sent out a mail, claiming credit for Virat’s outfit. “Ace batsman and Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli, was seen donning a classic Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala at his celebrity-studded reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Looking stately in an opulent Navy Blue bandhgala, teamed up with white Jodhpur Breeches, a pink pocket square and leather, brown shoes to complete the attire,” the mail read. When contacted, both parties initially insisted that the bandhgala was their design. Later, Sabyasachi took down his post, confirming that it was Rathore’s. Apparently, the confusion was caused because the indecisive groom decided to do fittings with both the designers. Phew!