Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception: Whose bandhgala is it anyway? Designers duke it out
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been seen wearing ensembles by Kolkata-based Sabyasachi Mukherjee at all their wedding functions.fashion and trends Updated: Dec 26, 2017 23:14 IST
As the Virushka shaadi continues to take over our lives (and our social media feed), a strange case of credits has cropped up. The pair has been seen wearing ensembles by Kolkata-based Sabyasachi Mukherjee at all their wedding functions, so it was hardly a surprise when the designer updated his Instagram and wrote about the couple’s outfits at their Mumbai reception, on Tuesday evening. He also went into the details of Virat’s outfits, describing his velvet indigo navy bandhgala, encrusted with handcrafted vintage gold buttons.
However, at about the same time, designer Raghavendra Rathore’s team sent out a mail, claiming credit for Virat’s outfit. “Ace batsman and Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli, was seen donning a classic Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala at his celebrity-studded reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Looking stately in an opulent Navy Blue bandhgala, teamed up with white Jodhpur Breeches, a pink pocket square and leather, brown shoes to complete the attire,” the mail read. When contacted, both parties initially insisted that the bandhgala was their design. Later, Sabyasachi took down his post, confirming that it was Rathore’s. Apparently, the confusion was caused because the indecisive groom decided to do fittings with both the designers. Phew!
For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old world glamour. And we decided to ‘Jazz’ it up in smoky grey. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga. Award winning master craftsmen from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta which was clinched on the waist with our ‘Bengal tiger’ belt. Anushka’s look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires and briolettes from the Sabyasachi fine jewelry collection. And BTW @virat.kohli looks absolutely dapper in a @raghavendra.rathore We had made a very similar piece and in the confusion of the great Indian wedding the credits got swapped. Mr. Mukherjee is personally a huge fan of the Rathore label and deeply regrets the error. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Virushka