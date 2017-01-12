Will 2017 see inclusivity and diversity in beauty campaigns? Looks like it

Are we ready to get diverse and inclusive in our beauty campaigns? With a transgender, a model with Caribbean heritage, an artist from Nepal and Blake Lively starring together in a new beauty campaign, it sure looks like 2017 maybe the year we finally shed skin-colour based stereotypes in the fashion world.

“Your Skin, Your Story” is the latest campaign for ‘True Match’ foundation range by L’Oréal Paris, which comes in a spectrum of 33 different shades designed to suit all skin types. The commercial sees multiple models with various personal histories and heritages talking to the camera about their roots — which range from Irish to Kenyan — and their foundation needs, offering a truly diverse picture of US beauty.

Lively, one of the brand’s global spokeswomen, is not the only star to feature in the clip — models Lara Stone, Alexina Graham, and Xiao Wen Ju appear in the ad, alongside transgender model and trans rights activist Hari Nef, body diversity advocate Sabina Karsson, and more.

“It’s a beautiful illustration that we are in this together,” said Lively of the campaign. “And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences.”

The ad, which aired for the first time over the weekend, is the latest in a growing number of examples of a major mainstream beauty brand celebrating diversity via a makeup campaign. Equality was big business in 2016, with cosmetics giant CoverGirl naming its first male ambassador, 17-year-old YouTube beauty vlogger James Charles, before giving Muslim beauty vlogger Nura Afia a starring role in its ‘So Lashy! BlastPro’ mascara in November.

However, 2017 looks set to be the year the concept goes global; just last week, Maybelline unveiled its first male beauty ambassador, vlogger Manny Gutierrez, who stars in his debut campaign for the company’s ‘Big Shot’ mascara. Meanwhile MAC, the first makeup brand to secure a one-off lipstick collaboration with transgender poster girl Caitlyn Jenner back in 2015, has just launched the campaign for its debut makeup line with the star.

