Winter fashion: Here’s how to make heads turn with dark floral designs

We start putting our pretty florals away at the first nip in the air. But there is no need to! From Gucci to Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu to Marni - the runways of Autumn/Winter ‘17 have been covered with the blossoming trend. So, it’s only right that you flaunt this romantic and feminine style this winter. It’s super easy, especially with these styling tips listed below by Sanhita Dasgupta, fashion stylist at Myntra .

- The wise angel: If your summer closet is full of florals in cottons or linens, your winter wardrobe should have a few in cashmere or satin, to fight the chill. You can also marry dark florals with another raging trend, velvet. The lustrous fabric would perfectly match the enchanting element.

- Balancing act: Donning dark floral for parties is an easy task. But if you think this sultry trend is not work-appropriate, then think again! You can offset this sombre element by pairing it with solid counterparts. Blooms can appear either on your trousers or on your tops, but never together.

- The perfect cover-alls: Switch your regular cardigans and sweatshirts with dark floral pullovers to embrace the trend over anything and everything. A longline floral shrug could also add to the flirty vibe. Cover up smart in a dark floral bomber jacket that would complete your rock-chic look.

- It’s elementary: If you are not so keen on sporting this feminine trend all out, go minimal. A pair of dark floral heels would elevate your look in an instant. Another easy way to sport this trend is tying a chic floral printed silk scarf in dark hue while stepping out. You can also try statement bags with dark floral motifs on them.

- Try the gothic glam: Here is a must-try look to blend all the flora and fauna aptly. Slip into a turtleneck sweater and add a floral slip dress over it. Replace your trusty heels with lace-up high boots for a punk-rock vibe. Go heavy on eye make-up for that sultry finish.

