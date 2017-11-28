Winter woes: Here’s how you can fight dry skin based on your skin type

Wouldn’t it be great if we could have skin that can tolerate the effects of chilly temperature and also bear India’s tropical heat? However, that’s rarely the case. Winter weather is sure not fun for skin. If adequate care is not taken, dry skin can lead to cracking and bleeding. Indoor heat further adds to robbing moisture from the skin and so do those calming hot showers.

With all these harsh attacks on skin, it is extremely important to indulge in the right skin care routine and also choose products wisely. In order to efficiently do that, it is equally important to understand your skin first. One needs to know the texture of his or her skin, whether it’s oily, dry or a combination skin. Once when you have understood the texture of your skin, you can now choose the products according to the need of your skin. We often go by the fragrances or the texture of the products while purchasing them, but the content in it is what actually matters.

Dr. Rohit Batra, dermatologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “If someone has oily skin, gel based moisturisers are best used; wherein a cream based moisturiser or a cream based lotion should be used by the ones having dry skin.” When asked for suggestions for choosing the correct formula for skin, Dr. Batra added, “People with dry skin need to select products having liquid paraffin, sheer butter and coco butter. And someone who has an allergy prone skin should opt for a moisturiser containing ceramides. People with combination skin should go for oil based rather than water based solution, as it is more likely to help your skin retain the moisturiser in winter.”

Skin care is not only restricted to superficial applications, but what one consumes also decides the health of your skin. Especially in winters one must take utmost care while selecting the right food options. Dietitian Deepti G Dua, Mutation Diet Clinic, suggests everyone to ‘eat like a king!” She said, “Winter foods have some good calories and great nutrition. One must consume a nutritionally rich diet or foods rich in omega 3 like fish, salmon etc. One must avoid starchy and sugary foods as they not only bloat your stomach but also cause acne, eczema and causes wrinkles. Your winter diet should also contain omega 6 fatty acids and essential oils.”

“It is always better to keep your body warm the natural way, so one can consume ample nuts, almonds and peanuts as they are warm and contain vitamin D and iron. You can also add seasonal leafy vegetables, citrus foods having vitamin C as they have anti ageing properties.”

