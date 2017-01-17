Winter wonderful: The reason you need the dark lip in your life

Merlot, mulberry, blackcurrant and chocolate. No, we are not counting the items on a gourmet menu, but we are picking some of the hottest shades of the season. With the weather demanding some warmth, these hues are perfect to light up the dreary winter.

Recording artist Christina Milian rocked a deep wine lip at an event a few weeks back. (AFP/Robyn Beck)

Plump perfect: Dark lips, if worn the right, can give you that pout you desire. “In winter, dark lips are the way to go. If you want to get a fuller look, go for an ombré lip. Start with a lighter shade of colour in the inner part of the lip and as you move towards the outer corners, let the shade get darker. This will create the illusion of plumper lips,” says beauty expert Ishika Taneja. Beauty expert Ambika Pillai had told us that deep dark reds are perfect for the evening and if one is going for a bold stain on the lip, matching nails will complete the look.

Actor Elizabeth Olsen arrived at the Golden Globes After Party with a dark red pout. (AFP/ John Fredricks)

The prep: If you have found your favourite shade of dark matte lippy, but in liquid form, your lips need to be prepped. To avoid a lip hue that chaps, use your toothbrush to get rid of dead skin on bare lips. Finish with balm before you apply. Use a lipstick sealer so the colour holds. For better definition, use a lip liner.

PEECEE’S BOLD POUT

Actor Priyanka Chopra carries off a dark, bold pout with elan. (AP/AFP/Yogen Shah and instagram/stylebyami)

If you’ve been keeping a tab on Priyanka Chopra’s beauty game, you’d know that she has been #winning with her choice of lip colour. Her deep chocolate-cranberry pout offset the gold of her dress and her brown highlights in her hair, beautifully. When we saw the teaser of her upcoming appearance on a TV chat show, we couldn’t take our eyes off the mocha lip. And, how does she pull it off? By keeping the rest of the makeup minimal. Neutral-hued eyelids and soft waves that frame her face perfectly completed the look, with the lips, of course, taking centerstage.

Here’s how you can ace the dark pout: