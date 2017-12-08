Worried about visible panty lines? Try these simple hacks to avoid embarrassing situations

Visible panty lines and camel toes are a big fashion faux pas and can ruin a good outfit. Smita Murarka, Head-Marketing and E-commerce at MAS Brands India (amanté and ULTIMO), and Neha Kant, founder of Clovia, offer tips to avoid embarassment:

* Aim to wear underwear that fits perfectly. A tight underwear leads to lines and discomfort whereas a loose underwear easily bunches up inside one’s clothes, showing wrinkles and bumps.

* Underwear should be selected depending on the outfit being worn. Thongs are a good option when you are wearing tight clothing, boyshorts provide full coverage, hipsters offer modest coverage at the hip area, full briefs cover your abdomen area, and bikinis are an all-time favourite for a feminine look.

* To avoid visible panty lines, opt for seamless panties, boyshorts or thongs. To hide bulging belly fat, opt for panties with a high waist or panties with broad waistband.

* Always wear nude or skin-coloured panties under white or light bottoms.

* While wearing low-waist jeans, always wear a low waist or ultra low waist panty.

* Avoid camel toes with a simple hack using panty liners. Place two panty liners on top of each other and adjust it over your panty.

* The fabric of the clothes plays an important role while selecting the right underwear. A smooth seamless panty is an apt choice while wearing dresses and flimsy light fabrics.

* Stay away from thongs when you are working out and stick to cotton panties. It is important to wear the right kind of underwear to avoid UTI, yeast infection and other problems.

