You have to see the breathtaking evening gown Sonam Kapoor wore in Dubai

Actor Sonam kapoor oozed sophistication as she showed off her figure in a plunging gown, while walking the red carpet for the opening night of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The Neerja actor, 32, dripped chic and commanded attention in a sea of celebrities as she put on a radiant display in a sensational pearl white Ashi Studio gown. Her feminine gown cinched in her waist and fell down to the floor in drapes. (Slay!)

When it comes to red carpet dressing, the A-list actor likes to keep things classic so this stylish gown suited her down to the ground. The elegance of Sonam’s dress was in its simplicity.

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, she also wore a matching floor-grazing coat draped over her shoulders, which adding a touch of tailoring to her jaw-dropping dress.

The actor paired the outfit with a striking IWC Schaffhausen watch and Manolo Blahnik pumps, as well as diamond earrings and multiple rings.

Sonam lived up to her beauty and style icon status as she wore her glossy brunette locks in a vintage pompadour hairstyle, styled by celebrity hairstylist Namrata Soni, with her hair tucked into her statement coat. She completed the look with neutral, slightly pink shimmery eyes and lots of dramatic mascara, which she dressed down with a nude lip.

