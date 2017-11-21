You will want to steal Shilpa Shetty’s stylish indigo kurta and denim sharara

Want to be the best-dressed lady on your next weekend getaway? If you’ve exhausted your floral dresses and jumpsuits, look to actor and reality TV judge Shilpa Shetty’s latest fashion choice for inspiration.

On Tuesday, Shilpa, 42, stepped out for an event in Chandigarh in an indigo embroidered kurta, which she paired with an insanely cool denim sharara by designer Shivangi Sahni and silver jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:11am PST

We’re the first to admit that the kurta-sharara combo can seem monotonous. That being said, there are some really dope iterations, like Shilpa’s ensemble that show how inherently cool denim shouldn’t be reserved for casual dresses and jeans, or even saris.

Thanks to the low-fuss and edgy bottom, Shilpa’s otherwise simple look has got style on lock. Her flowy lady-like kurta really wowed us, but really, it is all about the sharara. Perfect for work and play.

A post shared by Bollywood_updattes (@bollywood_updattes) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:02am PST

Shilpa’s sharara has a little bit of everything -- a feminine silhouette, retro detailing, major personality and an I-like-to-try-new-things-because-why-not feel. If you liked everything you just saw, you might as well jump on the denim sharara bandwagon, too.

Want to go feminine without being girly? You’ve met your match in a denim sharara. The beauty of it is that you can also wear it as pants, for a cool and loose vibe.

Now, go on and dress yourself in a denim sharara, straight away.

