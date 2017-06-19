Your go-to guide for buying the right sunglasses this summer

Proper eye care is very important to protect your eyes from harmful UV sun rays which can damage the skin around the eyes, including the eyelids, and make them vulnerable to wrinkles, burning sensation and dark circles. A pair of high-quality sunglasses, along with daily eye care, can help, say experts.

Ronak Sheth, founder Opium Eyewear; Uma Singh, medical consultant at Ozone Group; and Ganesh Iyer, country head at Coolwinks.com, have the following advice:

UV ray protection

Ultraviolet (UV) light damages the cornea and the retina. Look for good sunglasses that protect you completely. When the eye receives too much light, it naturally closes the iris. Once it has closed the iris, the next step is squinting. The result is damage to the retina.

The size of the frame should be compatible to the size of your face.

Good sunglasses can block light entering the eyes by as much as 97%. The point of wearing sunglasses is to protect your eyes from ultraviolet light emitted by the sun. Don’t let this consideration take the backseat for the sake of fashion or saving money.

Certain surfaces, such as water, can reflect light. Good sunglasses can completely eliminate this kind of glare using polarisation. Polarised lenses block most of UVA and UVB rays. They also block excess sunlight.

The material of the frame also plays a critical role in the comfort, usage and care for your sunglasses. (Pinterest)

The right frame

The size of the frame should be compatible to the size of your face. The frame size should closely mirror the face size, for instance, smaller frames work better with smaller face. Keep that in mind while shopping for sunglasses.

The material of the frame also plays a critical role in the comfort, usage and care for your sunglasses. Each frame material comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. There are various material options available in the market from metal and nylon to plastic and titanium.

