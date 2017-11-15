Your heart will flutter when you see Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding reception gown
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was perfection at her wedding reception on Sunday. She made a statement with her chic and whimsical Falguni and Shane Peacock gown with a gorgeous feathered train.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 15, 2017 09:23 IST
No matter which angle you see Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s whimsical dress from, it’s a magical treat for the eyes. The Tollywood star, who married actor Naga Chaitanya in October, pulled out all the stops for her wedding reception in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The 30-year-old beauty dressed in a sheer-sleeved gown that’s something to obsess over.
Samantha chose a custom-made gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her final wedding celebration, and looked like a real-life princess. The body-hugging semi-sheer number showed off the star’s amazing figure as it flowed down into a fishtail skirt with feather detail at the hem.
The Apple Beauty actor’s silver-hued gown with plunging neckline was full of intricate detail.
We love the ornate embossment on Samantha’s bodice, not to mention the pretty 3D embellishment that give the dress a romantic feel. The subtle yet oh-so-luxe looking feathers cascading down the skirt of her gown put the finishing touches to this beautiful fairy tale design.
Samantha accessorised with a smattering of jewels, including a sparkly choker and matching diamond earrings.
Winged liner and lots of lashes with a grey smoky eye made Samantha’s big brown eyes look even larger. Pastel pink lips let her eyes do the talking and her shiny side-parted, loose locks screamed sexy, without stealing the focus off her gorgeous gown.
