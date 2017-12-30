Your last-minute guide to dressing right for New Year’s Eve

Whether you are gearing up for a girls’ night out, a quiet evening, or something in between, welcome the New Year in style. Designer Delna Poonawalla has a few fashion tips:

* Not everyone prefers to buy new dresses for New Year’s Eve. Some like to stay faithful to their little black dress. Make sure to keep accessories the talking point of the night, if you are going to go monochrome. Wear statement neckpieces or a bold belt to add an element of colour to the look.

* It’s usually cold this time of the year and people want to keep themselves warm. But New Year’s Eve deserves a stunning outfit. If you are going out for a romantic dinner, or attending a soiree with your girlfriends, opt for a chic gown.

* Opt for a fringed dress or throw a fringed jacket over a casual blouse and denim to make it stylish and trendy.

Team black basics like jumpsuits with statement gold tassel earrings. (Shutterstock)

For jewellery, Mimi Hrahsel from CaratLane has a few suggestions:

* Whatever outfit you choose to wear, it’s important that it makes you feel good. Jewellery has a way of adding that much-needed lift — both to your look and mood. Team black basics like jumpsuits with statement gold tassel earrings. If you have chosen a dress with heavy detailing, a pair of delicate gold button studs will lend the right touch of radiance to your look.

Minash Bablani from Ellement Co adds:

* You must pay attention to your nails because pretty rings and unkept nails don’t go together.

* For women who are always on the go and want to get away from salon appointments, get a salon quality gel nail service right at your doorstep.

Alisha Malik from Mochi has a few tips for footwear:

* Ditch the heels because the ultimate rule to look stunning on New Year’s Eve is to keep it chic-yet-comfortable. Most women go overboard with dressing up and often they end up looking like a disaster by the time the clock strikes midnight. Partying all night involves lots of dancing, and the best way to make the most of this night is to kick back on those sky-high heels and opt for lovely flats or sneakers instead.

* Make your footwear game stronger by opting for some fun embroidered sneakers or quirky pompom sandals.

