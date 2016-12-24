Your style quick-fix: Last minute outfit ideas for this holiday season

In the last-minute hunt for gifts, outfit ideas may be the last thing on your mind this Holiday season. But fear not — from the little black dress to chic jumpsuits and pantsuits, fashion labels have been particularly creative this year, turning wardrobe classics into stylish and sophisticated ensembles for festive revelers.

Holiday is no excuse for a fashion faux pas, however. It’s definitely OK to opt for festive attire, but don’t go overboard. Steer clear of anything that’s too sexy, too busy or too casual. It’s all about finding the right balance, nodding to the festive season while not looking out of place among guests. Here are a few ideas for keeping it chic this Christmas and New Year.

Mix and match

This little black dress from Morgan is cut from two different fabrics and is nipped at the waist, creating a chic and highly feminine style. (Mango)

How about matching a long, flowing pleated skirt with chunky knitwear? Spots with stripes anyone? Or how about wearing a brightly coloured skirt or pants with a glitter top? Holiday 2016 is a great time to try a mix and match approach. It’s all about finding the perfect pairing that’ll keep you comfortable while also looking good.

After all, this is one time of year when you can really let your hair down — you might as well make the most of it! Once again, details like jewellery, shoes and bags make all the difference, so be bold, and dare to mix styles to create a fresh and festive look.

Glitter, lamé and metallics in moderation

The Holiday season is synonymous with glitter, shiny metallics and lamé fabrics. However, these shouldn’t be used in excess. Die-hard glitter fans will be pleased to hear that various brands have short dresses covered entirely in sequins and other sparkles out for Holiday 2016, in shades of gold, silver and red. If you decide to take the plunge, pair them with understated shoes, accessories and makeup.

Otherwise, look for plain or patterned dresses, tuxedo suits, jumpsuits or other outfits with little touches of glitter and/or lame. Or, go for a dark-colored dress then accessorize with sparkly shoes, jewellery and accessories for a more festive look.

Classic but chic

Boden revisits the timeless little black dress with center seams and a full skirt. This elegant gown is finished with a lace décolleté and sleeves. (Mango)

Some might say that little black dress is too “classic” for the Holiday season. However, it’s always a winner, and can be easily accessorized to create a chic, stylish look with a seasonal, glamorous or rock ‘n’ roll vibe. To stand out from the crowd, try ditching standard opaque tights and matching your LBD with fishnets, mesh or glitter tights.

Lots of brands have added detail to their little black dresses this year, reflecting current trends seen on 2016 catwalks. There are LBDs in velvet — one of this winter’s hottest fabric trends — and with leather details or baroque motifs. Plus, most of this year’s designs use sheer fabrics or lace. They’re sure to turn heads.

