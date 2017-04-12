Zoella, Michelle Phan and more: Meet beauty influencers on the top of Forbes list

Forbes has unveiled its list of the world’s top beauty influencers — the top 10 beauty bloggers, vloggers and Instagrammers who have turned their social media following into success and international stardom.
Forbes will stagger the publication of its Top Influencers list, releasing the names of the top ten influencers from three different categories each quarter. This quarter’s lists feature the fitness, beauty and home categories.
In the number one spot is Zoe ‘Zoella’ Suggs, the British YouTuber who boasts over 11 million followers on the site, as well as over 10 million followers on Instagram, followed by entrepreneur Michelle Phan.
The list also features Dubai-based entrepreneur and Instagram star Huda Kattan at number three, as well as male makeup aficionados Jeffree Star and Manny Gutierrez, who made the list at number six and number eight respectively.
The ten influencers featured on the list have a combined following of 135 million, split across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
You can see the full list of Forbes’ Top Influencers here
Who is Zoella?
I’m taking part in the Kellogg’s #SpecialK campaign with the U.N. Foundation’s Girl Up program and sharing my inner strength story. While there isn’t one singular definition for "inner strength," eight out of 10 women feel they have not reached their full potential – a startling statistic which represents a "strength gap," the difference between how strong a woman is (from the inside out) vs. how strong she could be, or her potential. I used to put my success down to luck and everybody around me, but last year I finally "owned" the reasons behind my successes and business doing so well. I felt too modest to say it was down to hard work and 7 years of effort, so I didn’t. When someone would ask me personally, or in an interview how my business had grown and become so successful, I would blush and say "I don’t know how this has happened." I thought people would think I was too arrogant, or that I didn’t deserve any kind of recognition and I didn’t feel like I could "OWN IT" in the way others would tell me I should. I was having one of those really busy weeks, meeting after meeting, working on both my lifestyle and beauty collections, keeping up with my social channels and working on videos whilst vlogging and editing and managing my team and all of a sudden I felt confident in saying "I worked hard for this" and it felt GREAT! Own your successes, nothing happens if you don’t work hard for it! It might be a bit of luck, a great team and a fabulous audience, but nobody else will have the same drive and compassion within your business that you do. Finding the strength to be a more confident business lady took me 7 years, but now I’m happy to be able to tell people it wasn’t just luck! Visit http://bit.ly/2nsfDB6 for more information on how you can learn more about the strength gap and share your story with #StrongFeedsStrong #ad
27-year-old Zoe ‘Zoella’ Suggs began vlogging in 2009. Her followers are mostly teenagers who enjoy her videos on beauty, fashion and lifestyle.
She has written three bestselling books, the first of which, “Girl Online”, is the fastest-selling book since records began in 1998.
In 2014 she launched a line of cosmetics called ‘Zoella Beauty’. Aimed primarily at a teenage audience, the range is available at the British retailer Superdrug and online at Feelunique.com.
It was reported in 2016 that Zoella earns over €58,000 per month.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more