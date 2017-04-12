Zoella, Michelle Phan and more: Meet beauty influencers on the top of Forbes list

Forbes has unveiled its list of the world’s top beauty influencers — the top 10 beauty bloggers, vloggers and Instagrammers who have turned their social media following into success and international stardom.

Forbes will stagger the publication of its Top Influencers list, releasing the names of the top ten influencers from three different categories each quarter. This quarter’s lists feature the fitness, beauty and home categories.

In the number one spot is Zoe ‘Zoella’ Suggs, the British YouTuber who boasts over 11 million followers on the site, as well as over 10 million followers on Instagram, followed by entrepreneur Michelle Phan.

The list also features Dubai-based entrepreneur and Instagram star Huda Kattan at number three, as well as male makeup aficionados Jeffree Star and Manny Gutierrez, who made the list at number six and number eight respectively.

The ten influencers featured on the list have a combined following of 135 million, split across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Who is Zoella?

27-year-old Zoe ‘Zoella’ Suggs began vlogging in 2009. Her followers are mostly teenagers who enjoy her videos on beauty, fashion and lifestyle.

She has written three bestselling books, the first of which, “Girl Online”, is the fastest-selling book since records began in 1998.

In 2014 she launched a line of cosmetics called ‘Zoella Beauty’. Aimed primarily at a teenage audience, the range is available at the British retailer Superdrug and online at Feelunique.com.

It was reported in 2016 that Zoella earns over €58,000 per month.

